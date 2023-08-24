Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,719 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,275,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,615,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3,338.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 517,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 502,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 391,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

