Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.26% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 11,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

