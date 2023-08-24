Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CACI International worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.99. 6,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.