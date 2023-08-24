Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,842 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 266,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,840. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $929.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrafTech International

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.