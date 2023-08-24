Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 212,867 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,867 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Green Dot worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,894,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 215,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Green Dot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 25,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,064. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $784.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

