Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,631 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

MX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 20,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,900. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Magnachip Semiconductor

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,198. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,023.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 533,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,209.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

