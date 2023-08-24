ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.45) earnings per share.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of TBLT opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

