Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $379,517.60 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $379,517.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,069,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,435,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $89,689.56.

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $452,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.0 %

TZOO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,333. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Travelzoo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $68,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.