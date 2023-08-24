Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 1.3 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.58% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

