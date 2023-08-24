Truist Financial Increases OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target to $14.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.4 %

OSW opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 1.93.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.37 million. Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $12,987,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,160,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,366,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $12,987,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,160,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,366,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $103,463.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,342.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,598,658 shares of company stock valued at $46,489,713 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 94.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.