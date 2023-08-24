Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,644. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $260.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
