Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,397 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Amundi increased its position in Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,067 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $80.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

