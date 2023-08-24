U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading 1% Higher

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. 23,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 33,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Get U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOAU. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.