UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,928 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,886 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,512,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,812,000 after acquiring an additional 494,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 523,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,755. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

