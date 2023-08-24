UBS Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $53.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of ANF traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 842,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $181,201.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,387 shares of company stock worth $11,214,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

