Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.10-25.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $25.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05-11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.13 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.13.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $15.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $422.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.63. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.