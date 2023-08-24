Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.10-25.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $25.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05-11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.13 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ULTA
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.