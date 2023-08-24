Ultra (UOS) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $56.85 million and $941,482.84 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16943355 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $898,674.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

