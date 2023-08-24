Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.87

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $10.45. Ultralife shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 746,065 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ULBI shares. TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ultralife Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.67 million, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,301 shares of company stock valued at $138,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

