United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 3.8%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 19,035,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 21,168,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,433.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 426,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 414,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

