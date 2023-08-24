Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UVV

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.