Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VIG opened at $161.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.17. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

