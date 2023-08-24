Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $282.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.