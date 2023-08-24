Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 288.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

