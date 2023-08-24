Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,026. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

