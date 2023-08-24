Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,409,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $214,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,368 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after acquiring an additional 237,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 76,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,054. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

