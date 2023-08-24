Velas Price Down 5.7% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $900,603.57 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00028045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,490,459,676 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.