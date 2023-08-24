Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $61.10 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Verge has a market cap of $61.10 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,410.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00248359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.72 or 0.00729689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00538482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00060942 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00117324 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,978,763 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

