Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $14,866.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,483.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00247765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.56 or 0.00730852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00539333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00060987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00117321 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,474,035 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

