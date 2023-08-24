Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 52,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Vext Science Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.
Vext Science Company Profile
Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vext Science
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.