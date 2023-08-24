Viad (NYSE:VVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viad from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $28.55 on Friday. Viad has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $596.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.96, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viad will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Viad in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Viad by 733.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

