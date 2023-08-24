Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.40 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.05). 33,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 295,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.10 ($1.02).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIC

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.52. The firm has a market cap of £260.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Philip Bowcock sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £131,350 ($167,581.02). Corporate insiders own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 130 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. Its bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.