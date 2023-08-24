Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.40 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.05). 33,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 295,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.10 ($1.02).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIC
Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Philip Bowcock sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £131,350 ($167,581.02). Corporate insiders own 63.89% of the company’s stock.
Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 130 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. Its bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victorian Plumbing Group
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.