Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Sold by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

ZTR stock remained flat at $5.69 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 245,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

