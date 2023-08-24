Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.75. 1,543,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

