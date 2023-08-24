Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,312. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

