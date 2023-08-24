Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.00. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in Canada. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

