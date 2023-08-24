Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entergy (ETR)

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2023 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Entergy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Entergy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $102.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $124.00 to $110.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.12. 179,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $122.11.

Get Entergy Co alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after buying an additional 256,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after buying an additional 382,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after acquiring an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.