Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) recently:

8/17/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $522.00 to $524.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $580.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $387.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,263. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $516.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.60.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 998 shares of company stock valued at $378,025 over the last ninety days. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.