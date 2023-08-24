Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.83. Weibo shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 149,398 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Get Weibo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weibo

Weibo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.70 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 6.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.