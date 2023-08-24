Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.