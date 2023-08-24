Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $169,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.45. The stock had a trading volume of 670,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

