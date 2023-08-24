Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

BKNG traded down $32.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,066.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,890.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,687.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

