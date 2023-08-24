WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,766 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WEX worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

WEX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEX stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.82. 27,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,214 shares of company stock worth $9,129,993 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.