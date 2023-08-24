WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $15.54 million and $201.13 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00248043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017752 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003769 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

