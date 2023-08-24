Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of WVVI opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Insider Activity at Willamette Valley Vineyards

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

