Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 2,002,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 40,652,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £25.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.04.

About Woodbois

(Get Free Report)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.