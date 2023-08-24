Worley Limited Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1286 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
Worley Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Worley has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.82.
About Worley
