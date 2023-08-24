Worley Limited Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1286 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Worley has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

