WOW-token Price Tops $0.0232 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. WOW-token has a market cap of $231.98 million and approximately $8.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007462 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02319779 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $11.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

