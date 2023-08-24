X Square Capital LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,768. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $133.87. 16,618,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,650,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

