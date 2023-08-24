X Square Capital LLC Invests $107,000 in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 681,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 311,694 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,406,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

