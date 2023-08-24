X Square Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 99.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SKY opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

